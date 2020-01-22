East Carteret boys snap Lejeune’s winning streak to extend their own
The Lejeune High School boys’ basketball team’s longest win streak of the season ended at four games in a 69-58 loss to East Carteret (9-3, 5-1), Jan. 17.
Despite playing catch up for nearly the entire game, the Devil Pups gave themselves a chance in the fourth quarter.
LHS, who entered the final period down 11, cut the deficit to just five points when LaKeigh Harris scored to make it 56-61 with three minutes remaining. But that was as close as Lejeune got down the stretch against the Mariners, who extended their winning streak to five games.
Though LHS coach Hugh Miller was disappointed with the outcome, he knows his team is coming together at the right time.
“We know our roles now,” Miller said. “We know what we can do, and we got a couple bad breaks tonight.”
The Devil Pups (7-7, 3-4) got a pair of 20-point nights from Andrew Navarro and Jaylon Armstrong, who fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Nick Simon added 12 points and five assists.
The Mariners, who hold outright second place in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A), were paced by Perry Austin’s 21 points. Caleb Hymon scored 20 points as Bennie Brooks chipped in 15.
Some losses may sting harder than others, but Coach Miller and his team won’t dwell on this one very long.
“We will forget this, and we will look past it,” Miller said. “We don’t look behind; we look ahead.”
What’s ahead for Lejeune is a seven-game stretch where they’ll get a rematch with each conference opponent to close out the regular season.
LHS travels to Croatan on Friday before hosting Dixon on Tuesday.
OF NOTE: Pender controls its destiny with a league-best 7-0 record in conference. Second-place East Carteret is followed by Dixon, Croatan and Lejeune. Armstrong made 10 of 11 free-throw attempts and recorded 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Navarro had five steals and four assists.
EC 18 24 15 12 69
Lej 17 20 9 12 58
East Carteret: Perry Austin 21, Caleb Hymon 20, Bennie Brooks 15, Mason Rose 8, Henry Tillet 3, Thomas Wallace 2
Lejeune: Andrew Navarro 20, Jaylon Armstrong 20, Nick Simon 12, LaKeigh Harris 4, Jordan DeBose 2
The LHS girls lost 53-20:
EC 14 11 12 16 53
Lej 6 0 7 7 20
Lejeune – Kayla Stevens 8, Jameela Rod 6, Katherine Coltey 2, Rylee Guthrie 2, Madison Gates 1, Kayla Lazaro 1
East Carteret – Kaitlyn Johnson 10, Ellie Fulcher 10, Kendalyn Dixon 7, Madi Rose 6, Myajah Jarman 4, Camden Ensminer 4, Jamaya Shelton 4, Hailey Grady 3, Adriana Utley 3, Makayla Frost 2