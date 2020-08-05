The U.S. Army’s nearly two-decade long winning streak in the Greco-Roman Armed Forces Wrestling Championship is over. The championship match, which was held at Naval Base Kitsap in February, ended with the Army edging out the Marines by one point, 21-20. However, on July 30, USA Wrestling announced that the Marines have been awarded the Greco-Roman Championship based on a United States Anti-Doping Agency suspension of Army Sgt. Vladyslav Dombrovskiy.
Dombrovskiy won gold in the 77 kg weight class in the Greco-Roman final over Marine Corps Capt. Peyton Walsh, but following the suspension, Walsh was awarded the gold medal and the Marines were declared champions by a score of 24-18, ending Army’s 18-year winning streak.
Gary Abbott, communications director for USA Wrestling, reported that Dombrovskiy “has accepted a four-year suspension for a violation involving his possession and use or attempted use of prohibited substances and his refusal to provide a urine sample.”