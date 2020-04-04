“You may fire when your taaargets appear!”
U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing were invited onto the range March 13, to participate in marksmanship training, originally meant for the 2020 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition that was unfortunately cancelled.
Although it was cancelled, the Marines still showed up and showed out, honing their shooting techniques and weapons handling skills with the M16A4/M4 service rifles.
The Marines even got one-on-one coaching and guidance from personnel with the MCAS Cherry Point range on how to perfect their marksmanship skills and enhance their range knowledge.