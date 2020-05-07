U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Kult, Sgt. John Dietrick, and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt, from left to right, of 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photograph at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, May 4. The three Marines detained a hostile passenger who caused a disruption by making threatening comments during a flight from Japan to Texas, May 4.