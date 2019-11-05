17 groups of 10 Marines and Sailors raced against time to place in the All-Terrain Unit Competition at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, Oct. 25.
The All-Terrain Unit Competition is a way for individual units to build camaraderie and teamwork. The winning teams won money for their unit’s recreation fund with third place receiving $200, second place receiving $400 and the first place team winning $600.
The competition is hosted annually on the air station by Cherry Point Marine Corps Community Services. Teams of 10 service members competed in five grueling obstacles, testing their physical fitness, Marine Corps knowledge and hand-eye coordination. The winning team, “Bad Company,” was comprised of Marines from Force Readiness Center-East and Center of Naval Aviation Technical Training.