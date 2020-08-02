U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Bingol, chaplain for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, held the second annual “Blessing of the Hands” event at the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point pavilion, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 20.
The “Blessing of the Hands” event is a hospital tradition practiced around the nation during Nurses Week, honoring nurses and the work they do. It is a general order of blessings that was made unique for nurses, passed down by various generations of navy chaplains who have served in hospitals.
“The blessing of hands is a unique opportunity for a public witness of a pastoral act of recognition of the nursing vocation,” said Bingol.
The ceremony begins with a prayer for nurses and other medical professionals, thanking them for their service and for their sacrifice. Participants then form a circle and extend their hands to receive a blessing. A Chrism, a concentrated oil, is then applied in the sign of the cross to the participant’s hand.