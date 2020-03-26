The MCIEAST Food Service Division has been authorized by the MCIEAST Installation Commander to implement measures in the Camp Lejeune mess halls as an effort to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS NR has converted to the Full Service Cold Bars. The services impacted will be self-service salad bars, beverage bars, pastry bars and convenience lines. There will be a limited selection/variety of items available from these self-service bars served as full service.
In an effort to maintain the protection of all personnel, the staff at all mess halls have increased the frequency of hand washing, single glove use and disinfecting touch points with an emphasis on entrances/exits. Food Service Division encourages and recommends all personnel to follow the guidelines for social distancing.
NOTE: All information is subject to change based on updates to the Health Protection Condition or recommendations by the installation Public Health Emergency Officer.