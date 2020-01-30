U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel C. Bryant relinquished command of Naval Aviation Training Support Group New River to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Cristobal Yera during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 23, 2020.
Bryant who served as the commander of NATSG since October 2018, oversaw the unit, which provides support to naval aviators, enlisted aircrew and aviation maintenance professionals assigned to MV-22B Opsrey training with Marine Aircraft Group 26.
For his exceptional work while at NATSG, Bryant was awarded the Legion of Merit, along with gifts from the Chief’s Mess and the Officer’s Mess as tokens of the unit’s appreciation.
“The work that Bryant and his team have done; obtaining critical qualifications and representing the Navy on (MCAS) New River have been nothing short of outstanding,” said Dewon M. Chaney, commodore, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing, San Diego, California. “I am so incredibly proud of his efforts in increasing mission readiness.”
Yera, a Newport, Rhode Island native, has extensive background in aviation and leadership, to include over 2,200 flight hours in various fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. He has also earned a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College.
“I know from training Yera these past few months, he is the right man for this job,” Bryant said. “I have no doubt you will only improve the NATSG organization from where I have left off.”