Field closures extend through 2020
Plans to install new artificial turf to athletic fields on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River have begun.
Liversedge Field and the intramural fields on MCB Camp Lejeune are the first facilities to undergo the makeover and will be closed until Dec. 11.
The Harry Agganis Softball Complex gets new turf on Dec. 9, and the MCAS New River softball field’s turf will be replaced Jan. 11. The MCAS New River football field will be closed from Dec. 12 to Jan. 13 as its new turf is installed.
The new artificial turf will improve player safety by reducing the risk of injury during intramural competition and recreational use.
For additional field availability, contact the Marine Corps Community Services Sports Office at (910) 451-3762.