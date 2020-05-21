Beginning May 15, 2020, NMCCL will enter Phase One of reopening services. During Phase One, NMCCL will begin scheduling appointments for outpatient services at a limited capacity. While rescheduling of postponed appointments will begin, please understand that appointment availability is still limited. NMCCL has not returned to full staffing schedules in order to practice safe social distancing for our health care workers.
Our staff will make every effort to contact patients about rescheduling appointments that were postponed due to COVID-19. If you have not been contacted by May 22, please call the appointment line at (910) 450-4357.
Several of our COVID-19 policies will remain in effect during Phase One:
- No Visitor Policy – One (1) healthy adult visitor allowed after on-site screening for these areas: Labor & Delivery, Mother Baby Unit, NICU, Pediatric Patients (Visitor must be parent or caregiver).
- Face Covering Policy – All beneficiaries and approved visitors must wear a face covering in the facility.
- Galley Operations – Authorized patrons are NMCCL staff and approved visitors only.
- Limited Entrances to Medical Center- Beneficiaries enter the facility through Quarterdeck or Emergency/Trauma Department entrances.
Please refer to the following graphic for Phase One status updates.
Future updates will be posted to NMCCL social media platforms and website.