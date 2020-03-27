Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s two sites remain open to screen service members and DoD beneficiaries showing symptoms of COVID-19. Service members are required to be evaluated by their unit medical officer prior to arriving at the screening site and beneficiaries should contact the COVID-19 Help Line at 910-450-2956 prior to arriving at their screening site.
For more information on NMCCL’s COVID-19 screening sites, visit https://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhcl/Pages/default.aspx. For more information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website at www.coronavirus.gov.