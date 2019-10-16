A major road project is soon to be underway on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Beginning Oct. 21, Sneads Ferry Road will undergo repairs. Work is projected to last until Feb. 19, 2020.
The project will replace culverts at three separate locations along the road. One work site will be active at a time, with the road closing 250 feet before and after the project work site.
During this project, no through traffic will be allowed on Sneads Ferry Road in the vicinity of the work site. All privately owned vehicles will be detoured using Lyman Road and Highway 172. That detour route will also be closed on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in support of trainining. No alternate route will be available. During that time, access to the main side of MCB Camp Lejeune will not be possible from the Sneads Ferry gate.
Once the final project site begins on Jan. 22, 2020, vehicle traffic will have an alternate route around the final work site by using McHugh Boulevard at the intersection of Sneads Ferry Road. Authorized vehicles, which include Fire & Emergency services, tactical vehicles, government vehicles and contracted vehicles are authorized to use the tank trail that runs parallel to Sneads Ferry Road.
As a reminder, privately owned vehicles are not authorized to use any tank trails on MCB Camp Lejeune unless owners have a range or hunting pass. The Provost Marshal’s Office will continue to enforce this regulation. Signage will be in place to direct traffic to the alternate routes.
For details and updates, visit https://www.lejeune.marines.mil or https://www.facebook.com/camp.lejeune.