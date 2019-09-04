After Labor Day, Camp Lejeune lifeguards will no longer be posted at Onslow Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Swimmers are urged to take precautions when swimming due to the added risk. Here are a few tips to keep in mind with no lifeguards on duty.
Pay attention to all warning signs and flags posted at the beach. The flag warning system gives swimmers an idea of the danger level associated with the water. A full breakdown of the flag warning system can be seen on signage.
Always swim with a buddy. Having someone to watch your back while you swim mitigates the risk of drowning from cramps or some other form of injury. Extra eyes means fewer risks.
Know your swimming capabilities. The ocean is a dangerous place and should always be approached accordingly. Don’t let over-confidence turn into tragedy.