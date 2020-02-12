The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. As of Feb. 12, there are more than 43,000 confirmed cases globally with more than 1,000 deaths. In the United States, there are 13 confirmed cases. Imported cases of 2019-nCoV infection in travelers have been detected in the U.S. person-to-person spread of the virus has also been seen among close contacts of returned travelers from Wuhan, China, but at this time, the virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus, the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV is considered LOW at this time.
The U.S. Department of State has advised NO travel to China due to the 2019-nCoV. All persons aboard Marine Corps Installations - East installations (active-duty, civilian personnel, dependents, retirees) are encouraged to follow CDC guidance regarding the virus.
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is working closely with medical providers across MCI-East, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Special Operations Forces Command, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health and the CDC to ensure all appropriate measures are taken to prevent potential spread.
Anyone contracting a respiratory illness should not assume its 2019-nCoV. In fact, the flu is far more commonplace. Please ensure your flu vaccination is current.
Any beneficiaries who have traveled to China in the past 14 days with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should seek medical care right away. Call NMCCL prior to arrival or let medical staff know immediately upon check-in if you have traveled to China recently.