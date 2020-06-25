Seven U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, were awarded for their service while providing security for the USNS Comfort during the COVID-19 relief effort as a part of ‘Task Force New York City’. The awards ceremony took place at Camp Lejeune on June 16.
The list of awardees and their corresponding awards, in descending order of precedence, follows:
- Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Hebner, company gunnery sergeant and native of Leechburg, Pa. – Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal
- 1st Lt. Gerhard Vanarkel, platoon commander and native of Haverford, Pa. – Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
- Sgt. Austin Loppe, squad Leader and native of Mingo Junction, Ohio – Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (in part for life-saving actions)
- Cpl. Richard Nable, team leader and native of Cumming, Ga. – Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
- Cpl. Hunter Dillan, team Leader and native of Imperial, Neb. – Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
- Cpl. Cole Johnson, team leader and native of Sams Valley, Ore. – Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
- Lance Cpl. Colton Flach, rifleman and native of Green Camp, Ohio – Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (in part for life-saving actions)
“To see my Marines awarded, and to receive an award myself, means the world to me,” said 1st Lt. Vanarkel, platoon commander, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment. “These Marines packed up and left on a moment’s notice, all for the sake of helping other Americans when they needed it most. This award recognizes their character, selflessness and resiliency. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”