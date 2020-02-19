Lejeune boys finish regular season fourth in top heavy Coastal 8 Conference
Heading into last Friday’s regular season finale against Pender, the Lejeune High School boys’ basketball team was looking for its biggest win of the season, and the Pender Patriots needed a win to tie East Carteret for the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) regular season title.
Fueled by 27 points from Jakwon Moore and 18 points from Jujuan Carr, Pender won their share of the title by beating Lejeune 79-41, but the Devil Pups held their own for two quarters prior to the Patriots pulling away in the second half.
A three-pointer from Matt McClane late in the second quarter brought Lejeune to within one point, but the Patriots closed out the half on a 9-1 run to lead 34-25 at the break. Pender then outscored Lejeune 45 to 26 in the second half to close out the regular season with a 13-1 record in league play and a 17-6 record overall as the Devil Pups fell to 11-10 overall and 7-7 in conference.
Despite a disappointing second half versus Pender, Lejeune coach Hugh Miller has been pleased with his team overall this season.
“These guys have been fun to coach,” Miller said. “They do what you ask them to do, so what more can you ask for as a coach?”
The Devil Pups entered this week’s conference tournament as the #4 seed, knocking off Croatan at home 69-57 on Feb. 17 to set up a rematch with Pender on Feb. 19.
The tournament championship game is Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at East Carteret. The state playoffs begin Feb. 25.
OF NOTE: Prior to the Pender game last Friday, seniors LaKeigh Harris, Evan Romero and Nick Simon were recognized for senior night along with seniors from the LHS cheerleading, swimming and girls’ basketball teams.
Lejeune’s Jaylon Armstrong finished with 14 points and Andrew Navarro had 10 points.
Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) final regular season standings (boys):
Pender (13-1, 17-6)
East Carteret (13-1, 17-3)
Dixon (10-4, 18-6)
Lejeune (7-7, 11-10)
Croatan (6-8, 9-13)
Heide Trask (4-10, 9-14)
Richlands (2-11, 5-17)
Southwest Onslow (0-14, 0-21)