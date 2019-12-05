The Provost Marshal Office is moving some services from the visitor’s center at the main gate on Holcomb Blvd. to PMO Headquarters at building 58 on Virginia Dare Dr. The move provides a more convenient location for customers and will also decrease wait times for guests at the visitor’s center.
Beginning Dec. 9, the following services will move to building 58, which is conveniently located near the Installation Personnel Administration Center, located in building 60.
-Check In/Check Out
-Local Records Check
-Vehicle Registration
-Fingerprinting
-Weapons Registration
For questions regarding Provost Marshal Office services. Please contact Police Records at 910-451-4465/4304.