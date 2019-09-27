Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg visited II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 26, to thank Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force- Europe (MRF-E) for their efforts while deployed to Norway.
Accompanying Solberg were Minister of Defense Frank Bakke Jensen, Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Kare R. Aas, Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite and 76th Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.
“We have a special relationship with the U.S., and an extra-special relationship with the Marine Corps,” said Solberg.
Solberg along with Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general, II MEF, and numerous distinguished guests distributed food to barbecue attendees to honor them for their recent service in Norway. Since 2017, more than 10,000 Marines and Sailors from II MEF have traveled to Norway for rotational deployments, training and exercises.
“What [the Norwegians] do in their position to where they are geographically is irreplaceable,” said Spencer. “We are tremendously lucky that we have them as our friend and ally.”
All of the Marines and Sailors attending the event participated in multiple exercises with Norwegian and NATO forces in Norway during their rotational deployment. II MEF personnel are continuously engaged in Europe through rotational deployments such as MRF-E as well as other security cooperation engagements, exercises and operations.