U.S. Marines and law enforcement members with the Provost Marshal’s Office (PMO), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, conducted a law enforcement defensive tactics and sustainment training session on MCB Camp Lejeune, Feb. 11.
During this sustainment training, officers received guidance and were assessed on their ability to conduct an arrest using inert spray, an oleoresin capsicum substitute, which is commonly referred to as OC spray.
The officers then conducted attack and defense drills with a baton to ensure proper procedures are followed by law enforcement while enforcing the compliance of an assailant.
Immediately following the evolution, the officers moved on to the law enforcement defensive tactics and scenario-based training.
Law enforcement defensive tactics are aimed to subdue an assailant while avoiding injury for both the individual and the officer.
“We have to modify the self-defense techniques for law enforcement to an appropriate level depending on what we are engaged with,” said John G. Soniga, a police officer trainer with PMO. “Our primary goal is to put someone in a position where they can apprehend the subject and then bring them back to the station safely and process accordingly.”
The scenario-based training was separated into three situations. An armed robbery, an uncooperative trespasser and defensive maneuvers for chokeholds. Each officer had to show they could follow policy and procedures when responding to a situation keeping in mind the safety of those in the area while deescalating each situation with bearing.
“Our main goal is to enhance proficiency and technique to safely handle resisting subjects without injury,” said Roger Cooke, an instructor for the training section with PMO.