U.S. Marine Capt. Jon Margolick, the Playbooks Lead for NavalX, tells the participants how mission fits into the Scrum Warfighters Course at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Aug. 16, 2019. Scrum Warfighters Course is a mission/task management tool that adapts its lessons from a software development world to the world of the warfighter. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kelcey Seymour)