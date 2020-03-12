The Lejeune High School winter sports teams accomplished a great deal this season. Here is a look back at just a few of the teams’ highlights from the 2019-2020 season.
Basketball
The LHS varsity basketball teams both had seasons to remember.
The boys’ team finished top four in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) and made the state playoffs. Their two go-to players, junior Jaylon Armstrong and sophomore Andrew Navarro, were selected all-conference.
Navarro, who averaged 19 points a game, made the conference’s all-tournament team. Armstrong averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds per game to become the third-leading rebounder in North Carolina’s 1A class and led the Devil Pups to a 12-12 record.
A year ago, there was no girls’ basketball team at LHS, but this season the Lady Pups returned to the hardwood and gave their all for first-year coach Len Tarnowski. The Lady Pups were led by senior Kayla Lazaro, team MVP, and freshman Katherine Coltey, offensive MVP.
Cheerleading
You could always count on the LHS cheer team to bring the noise and school spirit to the gym no matter what. Without their support, basketball games just wouldn’t feel quite right.
Alex Maldonado, Hannah Calli and Madison Williams were recognized as the team’s leaders at the end-of-season awards banquet, March 3.
Swimming
In its first year back after a hiatus, the LHS swim team excelled. They took second at the conference meet before seniors Dean Fecteau and Caroline Morgan placed top-six at the 1A/2A East Regional, punching their ticket to the 1A/2A state meet.
At state, Feacteau placed 12th in the 200-yard freestyle as Morgan finished 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke to cap off the inaugural season.
Track
The winter track & field team placed top three at the conference meet before sending 14 athletes to the 1A/2A state meet.
The boys’ team took ninth at state as five athletes earned medals. Kyle Baldwin, the team’s track & field MVP, won silver in the pole vault while four other Devil Pups earned top-four finishes.
Members of the girls’ team competed at the indoor state meet for the first time ever. Five girls qualified for the meet as pole vaulter Emalee Reynolds, the team’s field MVP, and the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams had top 15 finishes.
Wrestling
Six of eight LHS wrestlers competed in the 1A East Regional as sophomore Alex Suszko won silver and sophomore Jacob Livesay placed fourth to make the state tournament.
Suszko, who began wrestling in eighth grade, took bronze at the state tournament and finished the year 22-3 after missing some time due to injury.
Livesay was recognized for pinning an opponent faster than anyone on the team at 17 seconds. Jonathon Spivey won the team’s Most Improved award.
