The Marine Corps’ top leader announced Tuesday via Twitter the cancellation of the semi-annual physical fitness test requirement.
Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger told Marines via tweet that the semi-annual PFT would be cancelled due to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
"Our fitness to fight remains a priority, and I expect each us to continue to maintain our fighting condition," he added.
The semi-annual PFT period runs January 1 through June 30. During the PFT, Marines must complete three events, including abdominal crunches, in which Marines hold one another's legs down to complete.
More details on how the PFT cancellation will affect Marines will be released in an upcoming force-wide message.