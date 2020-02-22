The Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee, recognized Staff Sgt. Benjamin J. Wazny for his outstanding performance and dedication. Wazny, an Inman, South Carolina native, joined the Marine Corps in January of 2011 and hopes to continue serving in the Corps and one day earn the rank of master gunnery sergeant. “With the emotional impact from 9/11, serving my country is something that I am compelled to do,” Wazny said. “Given the strong tradition of esprit de corps, what else could it be than the United States Marine Corps.”
- Service Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Benjamin J. Wazny
