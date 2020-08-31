Sodexo launches a new application to make eating at the dining facilities around Marine Corps Installations East dining facilities a more informative and enjoyable experience. The app, “Charge by Sodexo,” went live Aug. 24 and will provide customers access to each mess halls’ menu and nutrition facts up to nine days in advance and allows customer feedback to better understand and provide quality assurance to service members.
“With everything going into the digital world, Sodexo wanted to adapt to today’s market with the intent to give the Marines access to information about the menus and nutrition to allow them the opportunity to view the menus beforehand and decide where they would like to dine depending on their personal food preferences,” said Mark Sigler, district director for Sodexo, MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
According to Sigler, the app features geo-location or installation name and mess hall to view local menus from specialty bars, caloric intake information, nutrition facts and feedback.
“The Marine Corps prides itself on planning, so I absolutely believe that Marines and Sailors are going to benefit a great deal from this application,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Tijerino, a food service officer with French Creek 65 Mess Hall on MCB Camp Lejeune. “Marines are going to have an extra tool that will enable them to not only plan their meals to be health conscious with what they are eating, but also allow them to plan for time management.”