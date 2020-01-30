There are some Marines who stand out above the rest and set the standard to inspire others. One of those Marines is Cpl. Kristen Dalrymple, an air traffic control specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River.
For her exceptional professional performance and community participation, Dalrymple was recognized by the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce as the Service Member of the Month (SMOM) for December 2019.
“I do not do the things I do for recognition, but it was really heartwarming and motivating to know I was being recognized not only as a Marine, but as a part of the Jacksonville community,” Dalrymple said.
Dalrymple, a Topeka, Kansas native, enlisted into the Marine Corps on Sept. 12, 2016 at the age of 21.
“The reason why I joined was because I knew there was more that I could do in a sense that I wanted to help people,” Dalrymple said.
“The biggest attribute I see in her is how much she cares for Marines in her section and the air station as a whole,” said Master Sgt. Nicholas Hendges, air traffic control staff noncommissioned officer in charge with H&HS. “The fact that she is a Marine who is not afraid to take on collateral billets and not just for a personal gain, she absolutely excels.”
In addition to serving as an air traffic control specialist, Dalrymple serves as the MCAS New River Single Marine Program president and as the assistant barracks manager for barracks 4035 on New River.
“It is my responsibility as a noncommissioned officer and SMP president to advocate for my fellow Marines and be their voice. I must do whatever I can to make sure we are being heard,” Dalrymple said.
During her limited amount of free time, she enjoys baking and regularly donates baked goods to the Jacksonville USO and delivers dozens of homemade cookies and cupcakes to the Marines on MCAS New River.
According to Dalrymple, taking care of Marines and working with the community through volunteering is something she very much enjoys.
“There is nothing like being a Marine,” Dalrymple said. “The bond, hard work and high standards we hold ourselves to makes us who we are.”