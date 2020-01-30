U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kristen Dalrymple, an air traffic control specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, poses for a photo at the Single Marine Program New River Recreation Center on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2020. Dalrymple, a Topeka, Kansas native, enlisted into the Marine Corps in 2016. For her outstanding service and dedication to her Marines and the Single Marine Program, Dalrymple was recognized by the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce as the Service Member of the Month (SMOM) for December 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata)