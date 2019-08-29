Lejeune High School sophomore Peter Sullivan scored three goals and assisted on another as the boys’ soccer team picked up its first win of the season. The Devil Pups withstood a second half surge from the 1A North Duplin High School Rebels with a score of 4-2 in non-conference play at home on Aug. 28.
Halfway through the first half, Sullivan scored the first goal of the night to put the Devil Pups up 1-0. Sullivan struck again 11 minutes later as his shot took a big bounce to hop over North Duplin’s goalkeeper and grow the LHS lead to 2-0.
Minutes later, LHS extended the lead to 3-0 when sophomore Robbie Morgan scored on a header off a corner kick from Sullivan.
Lejeune took the 3-0 lead into the half, but two second half goals in two minutes from the Rebels made it a one goal game with 34 minutes remaining, until Sullivan scored the game’s final goal with a rocket from deep in the 60th minute.
“That was one of my best goals I’ve ever scored,” said Sullivan after the game. “I knew there were five guys in front of me I couldn’t have gotten past, so I just looked at the left corner, hit the ball and it went in.”
Sullivan was quick to credit his teammates’ effort as well.
“Robbie (Morgan) and Marcus (Cooper) had great games,” Sullivan said. “Everyone did their job, and that makes it easier for me, Robbie and all the offensive players to do our job.”
The Devil Pups’ victory came just a day after losing their season opener 8-2 to Liberty Christian Academy, a loss which prompted head coach Charles Teegarden to make some adjustments.
“Teegarden has wanted us to step it up,” Morgan said. “He changed up the formation. We went over a couple corners. We switched up the personnel a little bit, focused more on defense and we saw the results.”
Morgan and Sullivan, who have been playing soccer together since seventh grade, were Lejeune’s goal scorers in the loss to Liberty Christian and are looking like the team’s most dangerous offensive threats early in the season.
“We’ve known each other for four years and live right next to each other, so we have a really good connection,” Morgan said. “We are able to transfer that onto the field. We work really hard, and it’s nice to see the results and get the win.”
For Teegarden, it’s no surprise that the two sophomores are finding success scoring the ball.
“I expect them to be the goal scorers,” Teegarden said. “They are in the position for their purpose, and they are in the position for them to score.”
LHS improved to 1-1 on the season with the win.
Lejeune travels to Northside on Sept. 3 before heading to North Duplin (0-1) for a rematch with the Rebels on Sept. 5.
Goals:
First Half
LHS: Peter Sullivan (20’), 1-0
LHS: Sullivan (31’), 2-0
LHS: Robbie Morgan (35’), 3-0
Second Half
NDHS: Geovanie Ayala (44’), 1-3
NDHS: Gustavo Velasquez (46’), 2-3
LHS: Sullivan (60’), 4-2