Lejeune High School sophomore Alex Suszko went 3-1 at the NCHSAA’s 1A state wrestling tournament in Greensboro en route to a bronze in the 152 lbs. bracket, Feb. 22.
Suszko pinned his first round opponent in the third minute before losing a 13-3 major decision in the semifinals to silver medalist Bradley Parker of Avery County. Suszko then cruised to a third place finish on the consolation side of the bracket by going 2-0 with wins coming via tech fall and fall.
Suszko ended the year with an overall record of 25-4.
Lejeune’s Jacob Livesay also competed at the state tournament. The junior went 0-2 in the 138 lbs. bracket to finish the year 20-18.
Swansboro’s River Carroll won the 3A state title at 160 lbs.