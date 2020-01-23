Beginning Jan. 27 and 28, the tax centers on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River will open their doors for service members, their families and military retirees to receive free income tax preparation services for the 2020 tax season.
“The base tax center is a great place for Marines and their families to get their personal taxes completed for free,” said Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Miller, staff non-commissioned officer in charge at the tax center. “It is conveniently located on the installation so Marines can take time out from their day to come in and get seen.”
Marines who volunteer to work at the tax center during the tax season are qualified through the 25-hour Jackson Hewitt qualification course and a law certification course through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This ensures the service member’s taxes are processed properly and on time.
“We provide the same level of services as any of the commercial tax preparation locations in and around the Jacksonville area with none of the cost,” Miller said. “Many of the Marines here, including myself, have experience doing their own taxes and can easily translate those skills to help out other Marines, as well as understanding situations that are unique to the military lifestyle.”
To file your taxes, make sure to bring proper documents such as W-2’s, correct 1099’s and documents for spouses, including power of attorney as needed.
“My family has used the tax center on base the past two years, and it has been very convenient,” said Cpl. Noel Wieloch, administrative specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune. “It is way faster and much more cost effective than doing our taxes out in town.”
The Camp Lejeune Tax center is located at Bldg. 50, Lucy Brewer Ave., and the hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Wednesday is reserved for unit and individual appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The MCAS New River Tax Center is located at Bldg. AS-216, 2nd deck, Bancroft Street and the hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To make appointments for the Camp Lejeune Tax Center, call (910) 451-5287. To make appointments for the MCAS New River Tax Center, call (910) 449-7170.