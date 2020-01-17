Marine leaders with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Lejeune High School staff renewed their proclamation of adoption during a ceremony that celebrated 10 years of partnership at Lejeune High School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jan. 7.
The partnership was made possible through the Adopt-a-School program. The program is a voluntary, ongoing partnership between local schools and military units where units can adopt a specific school and complete activities such as mentoring and tutoring students.
“The Marines are important to us because they help our school when we need volunteers and our JROTC students appreciate the opportunities to see what real Marines do on a day-to-day basis,” said Caroline Morgan, the student body president at Lejeune High School.
The partnership between 8th ESB and Lejeune High School was originally established in 2010 with the intention of providing the Marines attached to 8th ESB with opportunities to refine and apply their leadership and mentoring skills while giving students guidance on developing skills needed regardless of individual career paths.
“We want to stay involved by supporting the school events and helping anywhere we can to ensure the students have the best experience,” said Lt. Col. Robert P. Gerbracht, commanding officer, 8th ESB, 2nd MLG.
For units interested in the Adopt-A-School program or for more information, call Donna Grady, school liaison officer for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, at (910) 449-9749.