Marines commonly say the best way to train for combat is to train like you fight. A more realistic defense simulation is essential to winning in a potential future conflict. The Marines of 2nd Marine Division (MARDIV) and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Range Control recently opened range G-30, a unique defensive live-fire range that uses automated targets to create opportunities for units to overcome changing threat simulations.
Maj. Gen. David J. Furness, the commanding general of 2d MARDIV, visited range G-30, March 5.
“The range was developed for a company sized element to practice setting in a defense and actually being able to fire that defense to see how lethal and effective they are,” said Furness. “This helps in the building block level of training for other surface level training events.”
Furness and his staff visited the new range to get a better visual on how Marines will be using it and to talk with the Marines in the fighting holes.
“We basically give a unit a piece of ground and tell them to defend it however they see fit,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Joshua Smith, the Marine gunner for 2d MARDIV. “Each unit does it differently than I would do it and that's great because we're allowing unit leaders to figure out how to do it on their own.”
Unlike other defensive training ranges on Camp Lejeune, G-30 gives Marines the capability to deploy all of their weapons systems together including mortars, machine guns and anti-tank rockets. Prior to range G-30's opening, restrictions on other ranges prevented such a wide employment of assets simultaneously.
“We're making sure that when Marines go out to larger training events, it isn't the first time they see how a defense is supposed to really be done,” said Smith. “The unique thing about this range is that it's live fire.”
Expanding the range into a full battalion level defense training complex is planned. Such a boost in capabilities is meant to improve the performance of Marines at larger events and exercises across the globe.
“We will continue improving and making G-30 better to fill capability gaps in our range complex here at Camp Lejeune,” Furness said. “Conducting a defense is a core met task for the Marines we're sending out, and a vital part of our lethality.”