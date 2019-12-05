Thanks to repairs made to a section of railroad trestle between Camp Lejeune and Morehead City, equipment and vehicles belonging to 2nd Marine Division were able to roll back on railcars unimpeded directly into Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Nov 22, 2019 following the division's Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise 1-20 in Twentynine Palms, California. During Hurricane Florence in Sept. 2018, a portion of the railroad trestle that crosses Webb Creek between MCB Camp Lejeune and
Morehead City had washed out, requiring units from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group to load equipment on railcars for the cross country trip beginning at Morehead City last September.
The Webb Creek railroad trestle reconstruction project was awarded to Civil Works Contracting from Wilmington on Dec. 27, 2018, for $2 million. Work began on Feb. 19, 2019 and the project was complete on Sept. 30, 2019. It took a little over seven months to demolish the damaged wooden structure and complete the new state-of-the-art concrete trestle that will withstand future flood and hurricane events. The new railroad trestle is 122.5 feet long and 19 feet wide.
More division deliveries by rail are expected over the next few weeks. The use of rail highlights II Marine Expeditionary Force's ability to use multiple forms of transportation to strategically mobilize its force over long distances.