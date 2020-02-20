Lejeune’s Alex Suszko and Jacob Livesay finished top four at the 1A East Regional to punch their tickets to this weekend’s state championship in Greensboro.
Lejeune High School sophomore Alex Suszko won three straight matches by fall to get to the 152 lbs. final of the 1A East Regional last weekend in Asheboro. Suszko lost the championship match by a major decision 14-6 to #1 seeded Jerry Jimenez of host school Uwharrie Charter; however, Suszko earned his spot in this weekend’s state tournament in Greensboro.
Joining Suszko at the state tourney is junior Jacob Livesay, who went 3-2 in the regional tournament for fourth place at 138 lbs. Livesay was one win away from the finals, but got pinned in the final period by the champion and #1 seeded Michael Gabbard of South Stanley. Livesay made the bronze medal match, but fell in the second period to Elliot Sullivan of Neuse Charter.
The Devil Pups finished 12th out of 24 schools in the regional’s team standings. Ethan Skillings went 2-2 at 170 lbs. as Jonathan Wyble went 2-2 at 160 lbs. Jaylen Jackson went 1-2 at 145 lbs. and Garrett Vega went 0-2 at 285 lbs. to round out the wrestling for LHS.
Suszko enters the state quarterfinals as the #3 seed with an overall record of 19-2. He will likely have to knock off Avery County’s Bradley Parker, the 1A West champion, in the semifinals to make the championship match where he could get a rematch with Jimenez.
Livesay enters the state quarterfinals as the #8 seed with a record of 20-14. He will face Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar, the 1A West champion, who has amassed a record of 36-1.
State championship weigh-ins begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday for 1A wrestlers at the Greensboro Coliseum.
For a detailed schedule of this weekend’s state wrestling tournaments, visit nchsaa.org.