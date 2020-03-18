The outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has impacted the sports world to a degree rarely seen before.
Amateur and professional sports around the world have taken a major hit due to the pandemic, which prompted the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend individuals and organizations cancel or postpone events consisting of 10 or more people.
Below is an overview of prominent sporting events that have been canceled or postponed locally, nationally and globally due to the crisis.
Notable MCCS Lejeune-New River sports cancellations:
- Intercollegiate Golf Championship
- SAPR 5k Run
- Red Bull Basketball Event at New River
- Marine Raiders Grand Prix Run
Notable impacts on local sports:
- MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports leagues canceled
- High school sports across North Carolina suspended
- Run For the Warriors postponed
- Onslow County Parks & Rec youth baseball, softball and t-ball season postponed
- Jacksonville Recreation & Parks athletic programs postponed
- All-Marine basketball camps canceled
- Armed Forces Basketball Championships canceled
Notable impacts on sports in the United States:
- NBA regular season suspended
- NCAA winter and spring championships canceled
- MLB regular season postponed
- NHL regular season paused
- PGA Tour season suspended, Masters tournament postponed
- MLS season suspended
- NFL Draft closed to public April 23-25
- USA Wrestling events postponed
- Boston Marathon postponed
- Kentucky Derby postponed
Notable impacts on world sports:
- Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and La Liga among soccer leagues suspended
- U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials postponed
- London Marathon postponed
- Professional tennis tournaments suspended
For updates regarding facility closures on base, visit www.lejeune.marines.mil or www.mccslejeune-newriver.com. For updates on COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.gov.