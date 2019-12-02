Beginning Dec. 7, the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune visitor center at the main gate on Holcomb Boulevard will no longer be open on weekends or holidays. The hours are being changed to provide better customer service to the community during the week when the majority of customers require assistance. Wait times during the week will significantly decrease with more personnel to assist customers. The weekend hours of operation will remain 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
To access the installation on a weekend or holiday, authorized sponsors are advised to use the Trusted Traveler program, where any DoD ID card holder can escort a guest using their vehicle or with the guest traveling in immediate succession. Using Trusted Traveler requires the DoD ID card holder to remain with their guest at all times while on the installation.
Authorized sponsors can accompany guests to the visitor center to obtain a guest pass, or they can submit all required documentation to the visitor center for processing in advance of their guest’s arrival. The guest can then pick up their pass directly from the gate sentry but must present all original documentation first. For questions regarding base access on a weekend or holiday for DoDEA, MCCS, command or other events, please call 910-451-7734 or email mcieast.mcb-mcasnr.dbids@usmc.mil.