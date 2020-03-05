Beginning April 6 the Visitor’s Center and Contractor Vetting Office will swap locations. The Visitor’s Center will relocate to Building TT-13, adjacent to the Wilson Boulevard Gate and the Contractor Vetting Office will move to Building 818, adjacent to the Holcomb Boulevard Gate, better known as the Camp Lejeune Main Gate.
Service members and families will meet guests at the Wilson Gate to escort them or apply and obtain visitor passes. Aside from the location change, all services, operating hours and phone numbers will remain the same.
The building swaps are being implemented to better accommodate contactors and vendors accessing MCB Camp Lejeune. With the expected increase in construction traffic over the next few years, the Main Gate has overflow space for commercial vehicle inspections if needed, and is closer to the Piney Green Gate where commercial vehicles typically access the installation. Services, phone numbers and hours of operation for the CVO will remain the same as well.
For more information on base access procedures, please visit our website at www.lejeune.marines.mil. To reach the CVO, call 910-450-0283 or 450-5977. To reach the Visitor’s Center, call 910-451-3220 or 451-7734.