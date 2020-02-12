Weapons Training Battalion (WTBN), Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will host the Marksmanship Intramurals competitions at the Stone Bay rifle range from Feb. 27 to March 13. Due to renovations on the Alpha and Bravo ranges, this will be the first time the intramural competition will be held since 2016.
The annual intramural competition, sponsored by Marine Corps Community Services, prepares service members for the opportunity to compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competitions-East (MCMC-E), which is scheduled for March 23 to April 5. During MCMC-E, shooters will compete for the opportunity to participate in the Marine Corps matches.
All active duty Marines, Sailors and select active reserve Marines are eligible to compete. The maximum capacity for the 2020 fiscal year competition is 240 competitors.
“This competition offers interested service members an opportunity to compete using their acquired marksmanship skills in a competitive setting,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric M. Brown, infantry weapons officer with WTBN.
According to Brown, there are two courses of fire which include the individual course of fire and team competition. The individual course of fire includes Table 1 alpha and Table 2 of the annual marksmanship rifle qualification and the Combat Pistol Program’s blocks one through five. Following the individual events, there will be a one-day rifle and pistol team competition with a specific course of fire.
During the competition, service members will fire the M16A4/M4 service rifles and the M9 pistol. They will compete in a series of events that test the individual’s marksmanship skills.
Awards will be presented to individuals and teams placing in the top three places for each yard line, as well as an overall champion. All service members who participate in the competition will receive their annual rifle and pistol qualifications for the 2020 fiscal year.
“These competitions give the service members a sense of camaraderie and small unit leadership opportunities while enhancing the Marine Corps’ lethality,” said Maj. Matthew J. Altomari, operations officer with WTBN. “It helps the Marine Corps reaffirm that every Marine is a rifleman.”
To sign up, service members should go through the WTBN S-3 at building R11D on Stone Bay before Feb. 14. For more information, call the WTBN S-3 office at (910) 440-2917.