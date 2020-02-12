Lance Cpl. Adam Gil, motor transportation operator, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M16A4 rifle during a rifle marksmanship qualification at Alpha Range at Stone Bay on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2019. Marksmanship qualification is required once a year for all Marines and consists of two tables that test the individual’s knowledge and skills while operating the M16A4 rifle or the M4 carbine in order to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)