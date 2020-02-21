U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott Meredith, relinquished command of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), to Lt. Col. Kevin A. Misner during a change of command ceremony at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Feb. 12.
Since 2018, Meredith has served WWBn-E as the commanding officer in its mission of the successful support, recovery and non-medical care of combat and non-combat wounded, ill and injured Marines, Sailors and their family members.
“Changing of command is not about change, but about continuity,” said Meredith. “I am happy to have been selected to lead for this certain period of time.”
Misner was formerly assigned as the deputy assistant chief of staff for 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
“I stand here today to say I am humbled and even more excited than before,” said Misner.