Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E) conducted an exchange of ideas to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of ill and injured service members with allied partners from the British army on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Oct. 21-24. Events were held each day for recovering service members, both active duty and veterans, by showcasing their abilities and discipline.
“These events are for our allied partners from the British army to experience what our service members go through as far as their physical and psychological recovery,” said Brandon Shephard, the Warrior Athlete Reconditioning Program manager. “We want to show them how we take care of our most [catastrophically injured] service members when it comes to their physical and psychological needs. We want to share the best practices with them.”
WWBn-E provides continuous, far-reaching leadership to wounded, ill and injured Marines and designated Sailors worldwide in order to ensure all recovering service members successfully transition back to full duty or civilian life.
Exercises such as shooting an air rifle, indoor cycling and honing archery skills were new techniques introduced to the British soldiers to improve their athletic capabilities.
According to Shephard, these events serve an important role for the Marines by giving them confidence and promote camaraderie between Marines from WWBn-E and soldiers from the British Army.
“When you become ill or wounded, you don’t realize what is available to you,” said British Army Warrant Officer 2 Julia Venning, a recovering soldier. “It is wonderful for us to come out to different countries and see the differences between our programs and the American programs.”
According to Shephard, when service members join, they do so with the purpose of being a warfighter. These events give the service members the opportunity to showcase the hard work and dedications they put into their own recovery.
“We share victories out in the battlefield,” Shephard said. “We might as well share our victories in the recovery of those injuries.”
Certified athletic trainers and strength coaches are available to assist the wounded warriors in establishing exercise goals and routines to best suit their recoveries. With a lot of Marines and Sailors across the U.S. on the mend from wounds, illness and injuries, it is important for them to understand there are services that will assist them to get back into the fight.
“Even though we are from different countries and wear different uniforms, it is nice to see we still serve alongside each other and are considered as one,” Venning said.