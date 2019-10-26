3/6 Marine earns combat meritorious promotion

Sgt. Caleb W. Goodrum, a squad leader with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment is one of the proud few who received a combat meritorious promotion, Aug. 20, to his current rank while deployed to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, with Task Force Southwest in support of the NATO Resolute Support Mission.
Goodrum is currently serving as a Watch Chief in the Joint Operations Center and was promoted for his exemplary performance while holding a senior noncommissioned officer billet. Goodrum, a native of Louisville, Ky., has deep roots in the community and is the son of a local school teacher.
Marines across the globe are promoted every month, but these promotions seldom happen in a combat zone and under meritorious conditions. At 18, Goodrum enlisted into the Marine Corps. Following boot camp and the School of Infantry East, he received the Military Occupational Specialty of 0311.
Resolute Support is the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan committed to assisting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ development of sustainable systems necessary for Afghanistan to become more secure, safe, and stable.