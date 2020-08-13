On Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) conducted a change of command ceremony outside of the 2d MARDIV headquarters at Camp Lejeune, during which Maj. Gen. David J. Furness, following two years as commander of the 16,000-strong 2d MAR- DIV, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan.
“I am truly privileged to have had the opportunity to have commanded this great division; it has been the pinnacle of my career,” said Furness. “I was fortunate enough to have stepped into an exceptionally well-run organization back then, so any refinements were really on the margins. Nonetheless, we worked exceptionally hard on issues like leadership development, war- fighting readiness and modernization. As I relinquish command to Gen. Donovan, my hope is that he will find an organization that is all the more fit and focused for it. Gen. Donovan has my full confidence as he prepares to lead the Marines and Sailors of this exemplary organization. The Follow-Me division is in great hands.”
Donovan previously served as commanding general of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force-51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and, most recently, Donovan served as an assistant commanding general for Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Commented Donovan, “I am honored to take command of this storied division. There is no greater privilege than serving Marines and Sailors of any organization, and I could not be more humbled than to be able to do that here at 2d Marine Division. I am looking forward to this awesome responsibility, to the challenges that lie ahead, and to what the future has in store for this out- standing division.”
2d MARDIV is a multi-role expeditionary ground combat force. The Division is employed as the ground com- bat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force, or may also provide task-organized forces for assault operations, and such other operations as may be directed. 2d MARDIV’s past operations include: The Global War on Terrorism; Operation Desert Storm; peacekeeping operations in Beirut, Lebanon; Operation Just Cause in Panama; and World War II’s Pacific front.