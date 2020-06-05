The 2nd Marine Logistics Group Makerspace led the way in innovation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that affected the entire world. Two Marines from Makerspace were recognized for their effort and complete dedication to duty during this time.
Corporal Michael Espinosa and Lance Corporal Paul Dovo were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for their contribution during COVID-19 response operations at Camp Lejeune, May 29.
The Marines were directly responsible for rapidly 3-D printing personal protective equipment (PPE) to be sent to aid FEMA Region 8, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, and 2nd Medical Battalion for COVID-19 screenings. They worked in shifts of twelve-hours, constantly adapting to design and produce PPE during the shortage.
“Espinosa and Dovo are both the poster children for this new kind of Marine and critical players in the making,” said Capt. Matt Audette with Marine Forces Systems Command. “They are punching way above their weight class on their ability to both grasp and teach these new concepts and turn their outside the box thinking into real solutions.”
Makerspace is a collaborative environment for Marines and Sailors to cultivate an innovative culture to explore new ideas to improve policies, procedures, or products to reduce maintenance costs, increase equipment readiness, and improve combat effectiveness.
“It has been such a great experience being able to learn so much in the time that I’ve been here,” said Espinosa. “I can proudly say that I’ve made a difference in people’s lives.”