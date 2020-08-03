Charlie Company, 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division, deactivated on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24. Company C cased their organizational colors during the ceremony, the first company in 2d Tank Battalion to deactivate. In accordance with Marine Corps Force Design 2030, 2d Tank Battalion will be deactivated and divested of next year to optimize the Corps for naval expeditionary warfare.
79 years of faithful service: Charlie Company, 2d Tank Battalion, deactivates
