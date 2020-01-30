Marine Corps Recruiting Command is looking for active duty and active reserve Marines, ages 18-27, to participate in the latest Marine Corps recruiting and advertising campaign. MCRC will hold an open casting call on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Feb. 3-4 at the Conservation Law Enforcement Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
MCRC will continue their current “Battles Won” campaign that focuses on belonging, resiliency and teamwork. As always, Marine Corps recruiting and advertising highlight real Marines and never use actors to portray the transformation of making a Marine.
All Marines must be approved for participation by their respective units and be exemplary ambassadors of the Marine Corps to the public. Filming will take place Feb. 27 to March 1 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and in Atlanta, Georgia.
Marines interested in participating are encouraged to contact Capt Johnny Henderson, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, via e-mail at johnny.henderson@marines.usmc.mil or Staff Sgt. Gregory Boyd at gregory.boyd@marines.usmc.mil. Please include a photo, name, rank, MOS and geographic location along with a command point of contact and commercial phone number.
For complete details, please read Marine Administrative Message 042/20.