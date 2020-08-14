Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has been working since the 1990’s to conduct environmental investigations and cleanup, where needed, in partnership with the U.S. Navy, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the United States Environmental Protection Agency. These agencies work together to come up with long-term, cost-effective cleanup strategies with the goal of returning our proper- ty to reusable land.
One cleanup strategy is long-term monitoring and is currently conducted at 16 sites on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River. The purpose of long-term monitoring is to evaluate the effectiveness of treatment systems, the potential for migration of contamination and progress toward site cleanup. In 2018, approximately 422 groundwater samples, 20 surface water samples, 13 indoor air samples, six sediment samples and two pore water samples were collected.
The samples were analyzed for site-specific contaminants that include volatile organic compounds, semi-volatile organic com- pounds, pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls, metals and natural attenuation parameters.
Data is evaluated every year and compared against site-specific cleanup levels, based on federal and state standards, to evaluate concentration changes over time and to ensure continued protectiveness of human health and the environment.
If you have questions, contact your chain of command or Base Environmental Management Division at (910) 451-5878 or Lejeune_ IR_Program@usmc.mil.