The start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June through November, marks an un- predictable time for communities on the East Coast of the United States. The scale of hurricane dam- age is often measured in the millions of dollars required for repair and replacement costs for infrastructure that includes homes, businesses, high- ways, power, water and sewer utilities. The now too frequent disruption of lives, services and recovery costs have given rise to the term “coastal resilience.” Coastal resilience means investing in the ability of a community to recover after hazardous events such as hurricanes – rather than simply react- ing to impacts.
Coastal resilience is critical for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to maintain its amphibious mission readiness. The installation’s location between two deep-water ports allows for fast deployment and enables Camp Lejeune to host the largest concentration of Marines and Sailors in the world.
With 11 miles of barrier islands, much of Camp Lejeune is vulnerable to shoreline erosion and coastal flooding. Over the past 25 years, 13 hurricanes have torn through the installation, causing damage and directly impacting the base’s shores and military operations. Despite these setbacks, Camp Lejeune and the surrounding community have repeatedly demonstrated their resourceful- ness at surviving and re- covering more resiliently even after severe storms.
In 1996, Hurricanes Bertha and Fran started a period of frequent hurricane activity on or near Camp Lejeune, producing visible signs of destruction across the base that are evident today. These storms flattened beach- front dunes, buried picturesque maritime forests in sand and left behind piles of tangled debris as the water receded. Over-wash created a new shallow water inlet that cut off vehicle access to the southern end, and countless recreational structures were damaged beyond repair. Tropical storm-force winds destroyed hundreds of acres of forests on and surrounding the installation.
In the early 2000s, Camp Lejeune implemented timber salvage operations and reforestation measures to create more resilient forests. Forest managers salvaged as much timber as possible and converted those lob- lolly stands to longleaf pine. Those young pine stands, approximately 20 years old now, are established and producing cones. In 2018, Hurricane Florence tested the resilience of the young trees and confirmed re- search studies showing that conversion from lob- lolly to longleaf pine in the coastal plain increases the stability of the forests and lowers the risk of catastrophic loss from future storms.
Natural resources man- agers on Camp Lejeune have observed and documented over time that wildlife communities show great strength and possess the ability to recover after storms. For example, Camp Lejeune was home to 44 active red-cockaded woodpeckers in 1996
when Hurricanes Bertha and Fran came ashore. Twelve years later in 2008, that number had doubled to 88 woodpeckers. Then, in 2018, the year Hurricane Florence struck, the number of active red-cock- aded woodpecker clusters reached 131. Strong winds from Florence caused dam- age to managed forests, including the loss of over 150 known red-cockaded woodpecker cavity trees. After the storm, biologists installed 40 new artificial cavities to provide suit- able nest cavities for every red-cockaded woodpecker cluster. A year later, in 2019, the number of active red-cockaded woodpecker clusters on Camp Lejeune reached 133, meeting 77% of the installation’s recovery goal of 173 active clusters. Today the red-cockaded woodpecker population on Camp Lejeune continues to grow despite frequent hurricanes.
Damage from Hurricanes Bertha and Fran also caused beach erosion that required the relocation of numerous, iconic recreational facilities. Storm surges resulting from the hurricanes destroyed the entire Second Reconnaissance Battalion complex, located on Onslow Beach, a barrier island near Camp Lejeune, that was used for military training. The unit was permanently displaced and moved to temporary facilities until Marines rebuilt a new permanent location much farther in- land. Aside from relocating structures inland, the Marine Corps made other changes to infrastructure such as replacing asphalt shingles with metal roofs to better withstand hurricane-force winds.
The installation has monitored sea turtle nests at Onslow Beach since
1979 and identified 21 sea turtle nests on the beach after Hurricane Florence damaged the area. While this number was well be- low the long-term average of 43.5 nests, it was consistent with low overall nesting numbers in North Carolina for 2018. Hurricane Florence had arrived after most sea turtles had already nested, and many made it through their whole incubation period and hatched out before the storm. Four sea turtle nests on Onslow Beach were lost completely to Hurricane Florence, and the next summer was a remarkable one for loggerhead sea turtle nesting. The Marine Corps identified 92 sea turtle nests (91 logger- head sea turtle nests, and one green sea turtle nest) on Onslow Beach during the 2019 nesting season, the highest number of sea turtle nests ever recorded there. The iconic sea turtle has remained resilient de- spite damaging hurricanes and flooding that threaten populations through habi- tat loss and beach erosion.
Even though record-set- ting rainfall from Hurricane Florence caused widespread damage, life at the beach eventually approached normalcy. Marines have removed debris, resumed use of recreation- al facilities, recreated and planted dunes with native beach grasses including sea oats and helped native vegetation make a remark- able recovery. The areas of the beach used by wildlife have largely recovered as visible signs of the storm continue to fade.
With a focus on the future, Camp Lejeune will continue to build a more resilient installation through planning, infra- structure, and resource management.