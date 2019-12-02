In preparation for the unexpected, Marines from the Georgian Training Team (GTT) , a selection of reserve Marines from all over the United States, participated in a Dry Rollover and Egress Training (DRET) class on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Nov. 13. The Georgian Training Team will be deploying to help train the Georgian military on military tactics.
45 Marines from the GTT attended the DRET class to instill training necessary to survive a vehicle rollover at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Range Control Simulation Center. The one-day training consists of various simulations, including low visibility, no visibility, 90-degree and 180-degree rollovers.
“We have never done anything like this,” said Cpl. Mike Perez, a motor transport mechanic with GTT. “This training is essential for us to complete our mission. When we go downrange, this training will give us the skills to not only survive, but to get out of the vehicle and continue the mission.”
The training emphasizes teamwork while developing muscle memory through the exercises.
“This training helps Marines know how to better egress from the vehicle. When you roll in a vehicle, your body doesn’t know what to do,” said Sgt. Vontarius Halton, a troop handler with Deployment Processing Command/ Reserve Support Unit-East. This training familiarizes your body with the roll and helps with the disorientation in a real life scenario.”
As the Marines progressed through the scenario-based training, additional challenges were incorporated, such as evacuating simulated casualties and providing security for their team members.
“When Marines are deployed and something happens, they almost always revert back to the lowest level of training,” Halton said. “It is important to us that we give everyone the baseline of training, because in a real-life situation this could save their life and the buddy next to them.”
According to Halton, the vehicle rollover can be disorienting, therefore communication and teamwork becomes essential to complete the mission.
“When things go south, you have to rely on the Marine to the left and right of you,” Perez said. “You have to have full faith in everyone in your team, you have to communicate. That is why this training is essential, to make us better prepared to fight our fight.”