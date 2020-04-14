U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean Nash, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provides cover fire during the Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 28, 2020. ITX is a month-long training event that prepares Marines for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jack C. Howell)