COVID-19: 2D MARDIV-led ‘Task Force Commitment’ deploys to MCRD Parris Island; troops ensure training pipeline unimpeded

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Collin P. Lybrand, 3rd Battalion 6th Marines, 2nd Marine Division, teaches a poolee basic drill movements at The Citadel, a public military college temporarily utilized to stage poolees for a 14-day observation period in Charleston, S.C., May 6, 2020. The Citadel will facilitate the continuation of the Marine Corps’ mission of making Marines while enhancing staging capabilities for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in response to COVID-19.