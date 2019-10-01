The Defense Health Agency officially assumed responsibility for administration and management of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Oct. 1, 2019. The transition is part of the Military Health System’s ongoing transformation efforts called for by Congress in the National Defense Authorization Acts of Fiscal Years 2017 and 2019 to improve the readiness of the U.S. military and improve the care provided to patients. The ultimate goal of this transition is to create a more integrated, efficient, and effective system of readiness and health within the Defense Department.
Patients should experience no significant change in access to health care services at NMCCL.
“As the Commanding Officer of NMCCL, I am honored to be entrusted with providing the best care to local active duty Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, retirees and family members. NMCCL is striving to be regarded as the medical center of the Marine Corps,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Timby, Commanding Officer, NMCCL. “I will keep you [patients] fully informed as the DHA transition of authority and Navy Medicine transformation progresses. NMCCL will continue to produce a Navy and Marine Corps team that is the most highly trained, educated and specialized medical force in military history.”
The transition of more than 430 Army, Navy and Air Force hospitals and clinics to DHA is taking place in phases. The process began Oct. 1, 2018, when the hospitals and clinics at Fort Bragg, Pope Field and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina; Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida; Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi; and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina transitioned to DHA. These facilities joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Virginia, which are original elements of DHA.
On Oct. 1, 2019, DHA assumed management of all military hospitals and clinics in the continental U.S. Specifically, DHA will be responsible for all budgetary matters; information technology; health care administration and management; administrative policy and procedure; and military medical construction.
Under DHA, Navy Medicine is working toward a future state in which readiness is the primary focus, keeping Sailors and Marines healthy and on the job. NMCCL will shift focus to help meet this new driving force. As the first Level III Trauma Center in the Navy, NMCCL is well positioned as a readiness generating platform. NMCCL plans to ensure its Navy uniformed medical personnel maintain operationally-relevant skills. NMCCL recognizes the significant value of Hospital Corpsmen to the readiness of Marines.
NMCCL leadership is dedicated to ensuring that despite the changes in administrative processes and operational readiness focus, its patients will continue to receive the high quality of care and customer service to which they have grown accustomed.
These reforms aim drive better integration and standardization of care. Patients will receive consistent, high- quality health care no matter where they are stationed. Throughout the transition, DHA’s mission remains to support the warfighter, care for warfighter families, and care for the patient.