U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Paul Croom II poses for a photo illustration highlighting the diversity of his Marine Corps Career. Lt. Col. Croom began as an enlisted Marine in the Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps, and eventually commissioned as a public affairs officer, then lateral moved to an intelligence position. Over the last 20 years, Lt. Col. Croom faced experiences in his career that forged his path towards the accomplished destination at which he now resides. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Sgt. Gloria Lepko)